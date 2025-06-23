Meeting on good governance today

Vijayawada: The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will hold a special meeting on Monday to mark the completion of first year in office.

The meeting, titled ‘First Step towards Good Governance’, will be held behind the Secretariat. It will review good governance practices implemented in the past year and outline future plans for state's development.

Initially planned for June 12, the meeting was postponed due to a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Monday’s meeting will see broad participation from key figures, including Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, state ministers, various department secretaries, heads of departments, district collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and coalition leaders such as MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

The primary focus of the discussion, led by the Chief Minister, will be a thorough review of the development achieved over the past year and a comprehensive discussion on future action plans.

Additionally, the ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ Vision Plan will be a key topic of deliberation. Arrangements for the evening event are complete. On Sunday, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the State Municipal Administration Department, along with Guntur District Collector Nagalakshmi, inspected the preparations. They reviewed the main stage, seating arrangements in the meeting hall, lighting, and parking facilities.

This meeting will deviate from regular conferences. The entire meeting complex has been specially set up with round tables. At these tables, public representatives and officials from different districts, corresponding to their assembly constituencies, will sit together. They will engage in extensive discussions on the development achieved in their respective constituencies over the past year and plan forfuture development and welfare schemes. Furthermore, discussions will also cover the government's plans for the comprehensive development of thestate through the implementation of ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ Vision Plan, as part of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ (Developed India). Following the meeting, the Chief Minister will join all attendees for dinner.