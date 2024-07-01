‘Mega Education Fair’ on July 6

Ongole: The Brilliant Computer Education Institute informed that its annual ‘Mega Education Fair’ will be conducted at the A1 Convention Centre here on July 6.

Speaking to meet on Sunday, the institute chairman Shaik Nyamatulla Basha said that they have been conducting the education fair as a tradition for 20 years and this will create awareness to students who wish to join engineering, medical, and management, chartered accountancy, law or other professional courses.

As the web counselling for engineering students is starting soon, the students and their parents can clarify their doubts on the process of web counselling, exercising options, etc., with the authorised personnel at the mega education fair.

Officers from the State Bank of India will also participate in the fair to explain education loan eligibility and their terms and conditions to the parents attending the fair. Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, retired DGP KRM Kishore Kumar and others will participate in the inaugural session.

A special bus service to the education fair from various locations in the district will be arranged. Interested candidates can to contact the Brilliant Computer Education Institute office on Anjaiah Road for registration, passes, and bus service. The institute will give two laptops through a lucky dip to the students participating in the education fair.