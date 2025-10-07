Mega Food Festival at AKNU from Oct 14

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will host three-day Mega Food Festival from October 14 to highlight the rich culture, traditions, and culinary heritage of the Godavari districts, announced Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree.

The Vice-Chancellor held a review meeting on Monday with the faculty of the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University College of Science and Technology through video conference to discuss the festival arrangements. She said staff, students, their families, and friends from AKNU campuses in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tadepalligudem, along with affiliated colleges across the twin Godavari districts, can participate in the event.

As part of the festival, a quiz, debate, and PowerPoint presentation will be organised on October 14. Prof Prasanna Sree added that prizes will be awarded on October 16 to those who exhibit unique and healthy traditional recipes, while all participants will receive certificates. The Mega Food Festival aims to rekindle interest in traditional cooking, heritage, and healthy lifestyles.

Registrar Prof KV Swamy, Principal Dr P Vijaya Nirmala, Head of the Department Prof D Kalyani, and faculty members MM Krishnaveni and K Sindhuja were present.