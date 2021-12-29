Mega industrial Hub in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Though conceptualised in August 2019, YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub and YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) were opened at Kopparthy in YSR Kadapa on December 23, 2021. Andhra Pradesh government has developed the hub in an area of 3,155 acres. It expects that the hub will contribute significantly to the State's plan to achieve an export turnover of $33.7 billion by 2030.



Major investments in the electronics sector include Century Plyboards India Ltd with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, AIL Dixon Technologies with Rs 207 crore, United Telelinks Neolyncs India Pvt Ltd (UNTPL) with Rs 112 crore, and Celkon Resolute Electronics LLP and Digiconn Solutions to invest Rs 50 crore each to develop their manufacturing facilities. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "These facilities will enable industrial growth, attract investment and improve industrial infrastructure climate in Kadapa and thereby, contribute to the development of the State economy. In total, all the activities that we have taken up will lead to an investment of Rs 1,052 crore and generation of over 14,803 jobs."