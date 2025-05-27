Mega job fair in Nandyal on June 5

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari urged the unemployed youth to utilise job opportunities by actively participating in the upcoming job mela.

Speaking after unveiling the Job Mela posters during the public grievance redressal programme held at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Monday, she emphasized the importance of such employment drives. On the occasion, the Collector highlighted that three job melas have already been conducted in the district, benefiting a significant number of unemployed youth. She mentioned that more employment opportunities will be facilitated in the future through the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). A Mega Job Mela is scheduled to be held on June 5 at KJR Degree College premises in Banaganapalle constituency. The event will see participation from 15 reputed private companies such as Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd, NS Instruments, Daikin, Quest Corp, Annapurna Finance Ltd, MedPlus, RBS Transmission, Zomato, Dodla Dairy, Amity Marketing, Dixon Technologies. Hetero, Axis Bank, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Amazon. Candidates who have completed 10th class, ITI, Diploma, Intermediate, Degree, B.Tech (Mechanical), B.Pharmacy, D.Pharmacy are eligible to participate. The Collector appealed to all unemployed youth in the district to make the most of this opportunity.

For further details, candidates can contact 8688651650 or 9705998056, or visit naipunyam.ap.gov.in. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, District Skill Development Officer V Sreekanth Reddy, and other officials were present at the event.