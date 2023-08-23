Mega job mela on Aug 25

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): District Skill Development Officer G Prashanth Kumar said that AP State Skill Development Corporation and District Employment Office will organise a mega job mela at Araku Valley Government ITI College from 10 am on August 25. He said that 10 companies will participate in the fair and select the candidates.

Mega job mela poster was unveiled by Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur, and collector Sumit Kumar.

The collector asked the unemployed tribal youth aged between 18 and 30 years with qualification of intermediate, diploma, degree, B Tech, etc., to utilise the opportunity.

Candidates appearing for interviews should bring xerox copies of their resume, Aadhar card, and educational certificates.

The selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

For details visit www.apssdc.in website or contact on 9491786463.