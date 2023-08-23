Mega job mela on Aug 26

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for conducting the Mega job mela, by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), on August 26 in Pileru constituency of Annamayya district. Interviews would be held at Government School in Pileru town.

As many as 20 multinational companies like Tech Mahindra, Quess Corporation, Greek Tech, ICICI Bank, ISCON Solutions, All Dixon, SBI Cards, Arabindo Pharma, etc are expected to participate in the Mega event. According to District Collector PS Girisha, youth aged between 18 to 28 years with educational qualification from SSC to PG and diploma courses are eligible to attend the interviews. The selected candidates would get a salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 30,000 based on their qualification. Candidates, who are attending interviews, must bring xerox copies of their qualification certificates, Aadhar card and two passport size photos.

Speaking after unveiling poster on Mega job mela, the Collector said that the Mega job mela helps to prevent migration of youth from drought prone district like Annamayya to other areas as unskilled labour. He urged the unemployed youth to utilise the opportunity. DRDA PD Satyanarayana, APSSDC officer Hari Krishna and others were present.