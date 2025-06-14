Mega job mela sees overwhelming response

Anantapur: The Arts College grounds in Anantapur turned into a hub of opportunity as thousands of young aspirants gathered for a mega job fair organised under the leadership of MLA Daggubati Prasad.

The event, jointly conducted by Skill Development Department and C-DAP, received an enthusiastic response from job seekers across the region. More than 5,000 candidates registered, with 3,500 attending in person. By the end of the day, 1,450 candidates secured job offers from 60 participating companies.

The recruitment process, held from morning to evening, concluded with the distribution of appointment letters by MLA Daggubati himself.

Candidates and company representatives were provided with food and proper facilities, ensuring smooth conduct of the event. Not just from Anantapur Urban, but job seekers came in large numbers from various mandals and nearby districts.

Speaking at the event, the MLA shared his personal journey starting his career in 1998 with a salary of ₹2,500, and now leading an enterprise employing 1,500 people. He emphasized the importance of determination and hard work.

He also highlighted efforts by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh to bring massive investments to the State, resulting in ₹7 lakh crores worth of investments in the past year and creating employment for over 7 lakh people.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to generate 20 lakh jobs across Andhra Pradesh and assured that job fairs will be organised every three months.

MLA Daggubati pointed out that IT, Pharma, and Manufacturing sectors are already flourishing in the State and that industries like automobiles and solar energy are now coming to drought-prone districts like Anantapur.