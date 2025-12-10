Collector urges public not to panic over Scrub Typhus cases

TIRUPATI: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has assured the public that there is no need to panic about the recent scrub typhus fever cases. He reviewed the disease prevention and treatment measures with Health Department officials through a Zoom conference on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, the Collector explained that scrub typhus is an infection caused by the bite of a small insect called the ‘chigger mite’.

The disease spreads mostly in fields, grassy areas, and cattle sheds. He said that people may develop a black spot at the bite area along with a high fever.

The Collector advised that anyone who has fever for more than five days, a black spot or scar on the body, headache, or body pains should immediately visit the nearest Primary Health Centre for medical guidance and treatment.

He instructed that Rapid Response Teams must act quickly when suspected cases are reported in the district. All Primary Health Centres should conduct rapid tests, collect blood samples of suspected patients, and send them to SVIMS or Ruia Hospital for confirmation.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik, DCHS Dr Anand, SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha, and other officials participated in the meeting.