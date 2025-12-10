Police intensify surveillance on women’s safety, ganja eradication

Anakapalli: In a decisive push to strengthen law enforcement and enhance public safety, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha underscored crime reduction, women’s safety and the eradication of ganja cultivation and transportation as top policing priorities in the district. During an inspection at the S Rayavaram police station and the Nakkapalli Circle Office here on Tuesday, the SP reviewed station records, infrastructure facilities and staff performance and directed the officials to ensure strict maintenance of law and order and suggested them to adopt a proactive approach in daily policing.

The SP instructed officials to comprehensively examine pending case diary files, investigations and accelerate their disposal. He emphasised complete transparency by mandating the regular updating of detail from FIR to court verdicts in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). With the National Lok Adalat scheduled for December 13, the SP stressed identifying suitable cases for reconciliation to ensure resolution. He ordered intensified raids to curb illegal ganja trafficking, cultivation and consumption, reiterating intensified surveillance on suspicious individuals. Highlighting the surge in cybercrimes, Tuhin Sinha mentioned that the police teams should expand awareness programmes in both rural and urban areas.

For women’s safety, he directed the secretariat women’s police to conduct sensitisation drives on POCSO and eve-teasing. He further encouraged students and women to download the ‘Shakti App’ that provides prompt police support. The SP also called for strict traffic enforcement, particularly helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, and firm action against other road safety violations. Later, Tuhin Sinha instructed officials to formulate targeted strategies to prevent grave crimes. He interacted with the staff and enquired abouttheir welfare.