AP’s first Gen-Z themed post office opens at AU campus

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s first Gen-Z themed post office opens its doors at Andhra University south campus in Visakhapatnam.

Redefining the way the young generation considers postal services and schemes, the aesthetically-revamped post office aims to draw a large sectionof youth and encourage them to frequent it for apparent reasons.

Students of Fine Arts, Andhra University have been roped in to contribute to the interiors for the newly-opened extended post office at the campus. With thematic wall painting, the Gen-Z PO has been co-created by the AU Fine Arts students in collaboration with the India Post officials.

Equipped with a mini café and library corner, the next-gen postal extension counter serves as a community hub for students to spend a while.

Inaugurating it on Tuesday, Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam Region VS Jayasankar highlighted India Post’s commitment towards innovation and enhanced accessibility to diverse communities.

“The facility redefines traditional postal services matching up with the digital needs of the younger generation. The new PO is a tech-savvy zoneand caters to the expectations of the Gen-Z,” he emphasised.

Interacting with students, the Postmaster General exhorted them to utilise the facility as much as possible and explore the services offered.

Terming the digital-friendly space as one-of-its-kind facility and revolutionary, Andhra University Vice Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar mentioned that it doubles as a hangout place for the students to prepare thesis, projects, cultural activities and also brainstorm for career development.

At a time when Andhra University is celebrating its centenary year, the VC said, it’s one of the defining moments to house AP’s first Gen-Z PO on the campus.

Similar redesigned Gen-Z post offices were set up in IIT-Delhi and IIT-Gandhinagar, CMS College-Kottayam campuses. Soon, the India Post is planning to launch its Gen Z-themed POs in Guntur and Kurnool.