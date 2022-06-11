Mega Job Mela to be held in Chapadu on June 25

Chapadu (YSR district): Stating that the government is committed to eradication of the unemployment problem in AP, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said that 40,000 unemployed persons secured jobs through Job Melas in the State.

Speaking after releasing a poster pertaining to YSRCP Mega Job Mela proposed to be organised on June 25 at CBIT college in Chapadu mandal in YSR district on Friday, the Rajya Sabha member pointed out that the main aim of organising Job Melas was to generate employment opportunities to the unemployed and also help improve the living standards of different sections.

Vijayasai said that 120 companies will take part in the Mega Job Mela on June 25 and jobs will be provided to 10,000 persons. He said candidates who fail to secure jobs need not get disappointed as holding Job Melas was a continuous process.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has said that with an objective to provide jobs to the unemployed youth, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed to conduct Job Melas at different places in the State in a phased manner. He urged the unemployed youth to utilise the opportunities and attend the Job Melas.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, MLAs and other leaders were present.