Mega parent teacher meet today

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is all set to create another milestone on Thursday by organising a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PMT) with the participation of two crore people in a single day. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh will participate in this initiative at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu, Puttaparthi constituency.

The Chief Minister will interact directly with students, their parents, and teachers.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for Mega PTM 2.0 like a festival across all government, aided, unaided schools, and junior colleges in the state. A total of 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers, 1,49,92,456 parents and donors will take part in the celebration. Altogether, around 2.28 crore people will be part of this event

This event will give parents a direct opportunity to understand how well their children are doing in academics, if they need any help with challenges, how their behaviour is being shaped, and whether they are developing awareness about social issues.

The government will also provide holistic and comprehensive progress cards to parents regarding their children’s academic performance. Parents will also be able to share their feedback and suggestions with the government through this platform.

The event is designed to provide a much-needed space to discuss academic performance and infrastructure-related matters in AP’s school education.