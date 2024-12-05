Mega parents-teachers meet to be held on Dec 7

Vijayawada : Parents and teachers meet aimed at improving educational standards will be organised in 45,094 government and aided schools across the State on December 7, according to Kona Sasidhar, Secretary, Education department.

He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister will attend the parents and teachers meet at the Municipal High School in Bapatla.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Sasidhar said that Minister Lokesh took the initiative to organise the parents and teachers meet to develop the government schools on par with private schools.

He said that 35,84,621 students, 71,60000 parents, 1,88,266 teachers and more than 50,000 public representatives will attend the mega parents and teachers meeting scheduled to be held from 9 am to 1 pm on December 7.

The secretary said that priority will be given for interaction of teachers with parents to ensure all-round development of the students. He said the programme will be conducted in a festive mood and as part of it Rangoli competitions will be organised for mothers of the students.

He said an open house session will be organised to collect the opinions of parents on the education system and lunch will be arranged for all at the meeting venue.

Director of School Education Vijayarama Raju and Sarvasiksha Abhiyan SPD B Srinivasa Rao were also present.