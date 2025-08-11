Mega Tiranga rally today

Guntur: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Guntur Municipal Corporation will organise a mega rally from the Police Parade Ground to Sri Venkateswara Vijnana Mandiram at 3 pm on Monday. Public representatives, district officials, GMC employees, ward secretariat staff, and representatives of voluntary organisations will participate in the rally, according to GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

In a statement, he informed that under the instructions of district collector S Nagalakshmi and as per the Central Government’s guidelines, various competitions such as rangoli, essay-writing, elocution, and painting for students will be organised by the municipal corporation till the August 15th as part of the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. He appealed to the people to participate in large numbers.