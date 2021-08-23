Mega vaccine drive to be held in Srikakulam today

Srikakulam: A mega vaccination drive to be held across the district on Monday as part of preventing spread of Covid infection, said District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar while reviewing the arrangements with concerned officials through teleconference on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed the officials to start vaccination by 8 in the morning to avoid rush of people. In total, 56 sachivalayams have been identified as venues for vaccination drive in 38 mandals and six municipal towns to cover all areas. As part of vaccination drive, first dose of vaccine to be administered for those people, who crossed 18 years and attained 44 years of age.

Between the age group, total 74,674 people have been identified across the district. Those people, who required second dose of vaccine can also attend and medical staff will administer the vaccine after entry of details. The Collector asked the medical officials to supervise arrangements and strictly follow Covid precautions at the vaccination venue. He also asked the officials to prevent possible threat of third wave by taking all preventive measures in advance.

The Collector also appealed to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour wearing face mask, frequent use of sanitisers and maintain physical distance strictly in the wake of third wave warnings. "We can prevent third wave effectively by observing Covid protocol strictly," the collector explained.