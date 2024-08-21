MEIL deploys advanced oil drilling rig for ONGC

Rajamahendravaram: Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has introduced a state-of-the-art, fully automated, hydraulic oil drilling rig with a 2000 HP capacity at the ONGC site in Rajahmundry. This is the third rig MEIL has deployed at this site.



The new rig, C3BR1 NG 2000-5, can drill up to 6000 meters in challenging high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. Officials said that compared to traditional rigs, it is more efficient, cost-effective, and safer, with full automation reducing downtime due to safety and maintenance concerns.

This rig is the first in ONGC’s operations and is expected to revolutionize drilling technology. MEIL’s introduction of this advanced rig aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives and is part of a Rs 6,000 crore order from ONGC for oil drilling rigs.

The company secured an order from ONGC for 47 rigs through global competitive bidding, including 27 land drilling rigs and 20 workover rigs, with various capacities and features.