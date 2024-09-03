MEIL responds to CM Chandrababu Naidu's call; Extends support to flood victims in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has promptly responded to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's call to assist the flood-affected people of Vijayawada.

In collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement India, MEIL has initiated a food distribution program, providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles. On Tuesday it distributed food to 1,35,000 people at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Breakfast was distributed to 25,000 people and lunch and dinner was distributed 1,10,000 people.

The food, prepared in the kitchens of Hare Krishna Movement India and MEIL, was handed over to government officials at the collector's office in Vijayawada for distribution in the affected areas.

MEIL in collaboration with Hare Krishna Movement India will continue food distribution program for few more days in Vijayawada, and will incre