Live
Just In
Mekadona villagers migrate to Telangana for livelihood
Kurnool : Searching for livelihood, several families of Mekadona village in Peddakadabur mandal in the district have migrated to Telangana State on Wednesday. Sources say that there is no work in the village and in surrounding villages and the district officials also failed to provide work.
According to sources, many people have cultivated various crops by investing huge amounts. They took this amount from money lenders on high interest. Due to the untimely rains, almost all crops were damaged, causing huge loss to farmers. They didn’t know how to repay the loans. Without any choice, these families are going to far away places to eke out a livelihood to support their families and to repay loans.
Around 50 families with kin and kith were told have migrated to Telangana to work in cotton fields.
A resident, on the request of anonymity, said that Minister Nara Lokesh during Yuva Galam had assured to stop migrations by generating livelihood. Even after three to four months, no steps are being taken to fix the problem. He has urged Lokesh to pay special attention on Rayalaseema and take steps to generate works.