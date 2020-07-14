Mekapati Gautam Reddy reacts to Vizag Pharma City blast, direct officials to rescue the local people

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy reacted to the explosion at Ramky CETP Solvent in Visakhapatnam Pharmacy city. He inquired about the details of the explosion at CETP Solvents and learnt about the basic information over the phone with the district authorities. He suggested the officials that efforts be made to rescue the local people and those on night duty within the pharmacy company.

He made it clear to the police apparatus and fire officials that he wanted to see no casualties. The minister appealed to medical, fire and police officials to be vigilant. Minister Gautam Reddy directed to immediately prepare necessary medical and facilities for the injured.

A huge fire broke out at Ramky Pharma City near Lakkalapalem in Visakhapatnam. The fire broke out when a tanker exploded at Ramky CETP Solvent Limited Company and gradually went on to get bigger with huge sounds. Locals and company employees ran out for those sounds. Six employees of the company were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to a local hospital. The incident happened while recycling the oil in the company for making of drugs. The solvent company is located near the Sainath Life Sciences Company, where two of the dead chemical gases leaked.