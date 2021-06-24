Mekapati Goutham Reddy attends Maritime State Development Council, opposes port bill

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised objections to the Ports Bill in the Maritime State Development Council. The virtual meeting was chaired by Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and was attended by Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and senior officials.

On the occasion, Minister Gautam Reddy said that he objected that the bill brought by the centre was against the federal spirit. He said other states were also opposed to the bill. He said monitoring of ports should be left entirely to the state governments.

He said that the government will contribute to the good decisions that the centre makes. Gautam Reddy said he had asked for a deadline of one month to fully study and report on the bill.