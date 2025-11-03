Mekapati Goutham Reddy's birth anniversary celebrated

Nellore: Mekapati family has organised the birth anniversary celebrations of late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Mekapati residence in Nellore on Sunday.

Goutham Reddy’s parents, former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Manimanjari, Udayagiri constituency YSRCP coordinator Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, brothers, former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, Pruthvi Reddy, Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, and family members paid tributes to Goutham Reddy's portrait.

Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, Goutham Reddy had undertaken many programmes for the development of Atmakur constituency, earned admiration of people, and remained an unforgettable leader. He said that he has remained sober in politics and that he will work hard to achieve Goutham Reddy's ambitions in the coming days, and that he will always provide full support for the development needed by the people of Atmakur constituency.

YSRCP leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Meriga Murali, Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy, N Ramkumar Reddy, B Raghavendra Reddy, K Dhanunjaya Reddy, K Sanjeevayya, Janke Venkata Reddy and fans of Mekapati paid tributes to Goutham Reddy.