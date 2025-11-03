Live
- India’s M&A market stays steady amid global uncertainty: Report
- IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists
- Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Unveiled with Striking Design and F1-Themed UI Enhancements
- Dreams come true when they get support: Mithali Raj on India’s historic World Cup crown
- Three killed as speeding dumper rams into 10 vehicles in Jaipur
- Orkla India IPO Allotment & Listing Date Announced: Price, Lot Size, and Key Details
- Aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region: Bahrain FM
- Bengal wary day before political rallies for, against SIR even as poll body initiates process
- 10-month-old girl child & mother, sister trio among Telangana road accident victims
- Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win
Mekapati Goutham Reddy's birth anniversary celebrated
Nellore: Mekapati family has organised the birth anniversary celebrations of late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Mekapati residence in Nellore on...
Nellore: Mekapati family has organised the birth anniversary celebrations of late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Mekapati residence in Nellore on Sunday.
Goutham Reddy’s parents, former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Manimanjari, Udayagiri constituency YSRCP coordinator Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, brothers, former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, Pruthvi Reddy, Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, and family members paid tributes to Goutham Reddy's portrait.
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, Goutham Reddy had undertaken many programmes for the development of Atmakur constituency, earned admiration of people, and remained an unforgettable leader. He said that he has remained sober in politics and that he will work hard to achieve Goutham Reddy's ambitions in the coming days, and that he will always provide full support for the development needed by the people of Atmakur constituency.
YSRCP leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Meriga Murali, Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy, N Ramkumar Reddy, B Raghavendra Reddy, K Dhanunjaya Reddy, K Sanjeevayya, Janke Venkata Reddy and fans of Mekapati paid tributes to Goutham Reddy.