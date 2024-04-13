Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy organises Racchabanda program at Brahmanavalli BC Colony

Live
Just In
Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, who recently organized a Racchabanda program at Brahmanavalli BC Colony in the mandal, expressed his strong support for the government of Chief Minister YS Jagan Monan Reddy. During the event, he interacted with the people and discussed various welfare schemes introduced by the government.
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy highlighted the fact that the people of Andhra Pradesh have shown their support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Monan Reddy's government, which has been focused on providing welfare measures for the citizens. He emphasized that the people want to see YS Jagan lead the state again and continue to implement progressive policies.
During the event, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy also announced that his son, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, will be contesting as the Nellore Parliament candidate from YSRCP, and his other son as the Atmakuru MLA. He expressed confidence in his sons' ability to continue the legacy of development in the region.
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy shared that his family has made significant contributions to the development of education in the constituency, and MLA Vikrama Reddy has initiated various development projects through the Atmakuru Development Forum. He assured the people that with their support, further developmental projects will be undertaken in the constituency.
In conclusion, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy urged the people to bless his sons in the upcoming elections, promising that their leadership will bring about further development and progress in the region.