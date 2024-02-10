Mekapati Vikram Reddy provides financial assistance to orphaned

  • Menu
Highlights

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy showed his generosity.

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy showed his generosity. MLA Mekapati, who provided financial assistance to many victims with his own funds during his visit to Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.

Local leaders explained to MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who was visiting Wennavada village of Atmakuru Mandal as a part of his victory trip, the financial situation of Velacherla Lasya and Nehasree, who lost their parents during Corona.

MLA Mekapati, who responded immediately, gave Vikram Reddy a cheque of Rs. 50,000 each. He encouraged them to study well and grow. Many expressed special appreciation for the generosity of MLA Mekapati, who immediately responded to the matter of the children and provided financial assistance with her own funds.

