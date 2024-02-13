Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda

On Tuesday morning, in the premises of Tadikonda village, the primary agricultural credit society, in collaboration with the leaders of the YSR Congress Party, inaugurated the "Generic Medical Shop" with the presence of Mrs. Makathoti Sucharitha, the Coordinator of Employee Category, and the Member of Legislative Assembly, as well as former home branch officials.

During this program, Tadikonda employee category inspection officers, Brahmamanda Reddy, Mandal Chief, Mandal Coordinators, MPPs, ZPTCs, Sarpanches, MPTCs, Ward Members, leaders of various departments, JCYC Coordinators, Secretariat Coordinators, Village Chiefs, workers, and enthusiasts were present.



