Melchior assumes charge as ALC principal

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) marked a significant transition on Monday as Fr Dr S Melchior assumed office as the new Principal during the annual faculty orientation programme held at the seminar hall here.

Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj welcomed Fr Melchior, commending his unwavering dedication to Jesuit education. Fr Melchior brings a wealth of experience, holding postgraduate degrees in Management and Psychology, and a Ph D in Human Resource Management.

His extensive prior roles at ALC include Vice-Principal for six years, Director of ALCAA, Sports Director, Secretary of Loyola Society, Hostel Warden, and Professor of Management. Speaking on the occasion, Fr Melchior emphasised the core Jesuit educational pillars: value-based learning, academic excellence, and holistic formation. He urged faculty to nurture students in line with the Jesuit ideal of “cura personalis” – care for the whole person – to foster ethical, purposeful, and socially responsible graduates. He also outlined plans for collaborative initiatives with premier Jesuit institutions both in India and abroad, envisioning growth through strategic partnerships. Rector Fr Dr PR John, chairman of the Staff Association Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Academic Officer of APSCHE Srirangamand Dean of Student Activities Dr L Subha also participated.