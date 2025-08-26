Mepma, Rapido put 1,003 women in driver’s seat

Vijayawada: A quiet revolution is underway on the streets of the state, where a new fleet of female entrepreneurs is steering their families toward a brighter future. Empowered by a state government initiative and a partnership with ride-hailing company Rapido, more than a thousand women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are now earning a steady income as two- and three-wheeler drivers.

The initiative, launched on International Women’s Day this year by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, falls under the government’s ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (Mepma) teamed up with Rapido to provide electric scooters and autos to women in nine urban centres.

The government’s pilot phase facilitated loans for 1,000 beneficiaries across cities including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Nellore. The loans, issued in the name of SHG women, can be used by any licensed family member. MEPMA streamlined the process by preparing project reports and helping women secure loans from nationalised banks under the self-employment programme.

The partnership with Rapido offered crucial support, including waived platform on-boarding fees for the first few months and monthly EMI assistance of Rs 1,000 for the first year. This support ensures women can start earning from day one, without the initial burden of high repayments. So far, 1,003 women and their families have benefited, with 688 already registered on the Rapido platform.

HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh underscored the government’s commitment, stating, ”Women empowerment is a key focus area of the TDP government since inception. I’m happy that we could create this partnership with Rapido and empower over 1,000 women. This is just a start, and we will be doing much more.”

The programme has already transformed lives, turning women into proud micro-entrepreneurs.

Vadlapudi Glory Manju, a beneficiary from Vijayawada, used a government subsidy to buy a scooter in March. She now earns up to Rs 10,000 a month. “After finishing my household chores, I ride for a few hours,” she said. “The income pays my EMI and also helps me save a little. More than money, it’s the independence that makes me happy.” Her greatest reward, she said, is the pride her children have in her.

For Madhavi from Kandrika, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, the initiative was a lifeline after her husband suffered paralysis. With support from MEPMA and a Rs 16,000 subsidy, she bought an Activa two-wheeler. She now earns about Rs 12,000 a month through Rapido, with the income helping to support her children’s education and her family’s needs.

Badisa Bhavani, a 45-year-old from Vijayawada, took charge of her family’s finances after her husband became bedridden. With MEPMA’s help, she purchased an e-scooter and now earns between Rs 500 and Rs 700 a day. “I’ll continue this journey with pride,” she stated. Beneficiaries receive bank loans for their vehicles and government subsidies ranging from Rs 12,300 for scooters to Rs 36,000 for autos. With electric vehicles cutting down on fuel and maintenance, women entrepreneurs are saving between Rs 13,000 and Rs 16,000 a month, providing much-needed stability to their families.

In just three months (May, June, and July), the new fleet of women drivers has completed over 45,000 rides and collectively earned up to Rs 35 lakh. The success of the programme has prompted the AP government to scale up the initiative, with plans to reach 4,800 women by next year.

As Manju proudly puts it, “This scooter isn’t just a vehicle. It’s my freedom, my strength, and my children’s future.”