Merugu Nagarjuna flays TDP-led coalition govt for ‘misrule’ in AP

Tadepalli: Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna criticised the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh stating that the State had become a hub of lawlessness under its rule.

“TDP MLAs were behaving like rowdies and the TDP leadership was orchestrating attacks, particularly targeting YSRCP members, he alleged.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office here on Sunday, Nagarjuna expressed concern over the deteriorating state of governance, stating that the TDP has been fostering violence and atrocities across AP in the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance. He questioned whether Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was aware of the misconduct and harassment by his MLAs.

Nagarjuna expressed his displeasure over the unfulfilled promises made during the elections, accusing TDP MLAs threatening the opposition activists, engaging in attacks and showing lawless behaviour.

He also raised concerns about the worsening condition of the police system. He said that YSRCP leaders were being harassed with false cases, while those attempting to file complaints were being targeted.

He claimed that people had lived peacefully during the previous government, but so far under Naidu’s three-month rule, there was widespread fear and insecurity.

He specifically mentioned TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas from Tiruvuru, saying that even leaders within the TDP were afraid of him.

Nagarjuna urged Naidu to take action against TDP, BJP and Jana Sena MLAs who were causing disorder in the State. He also slammed several TDP leaders, including Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju for “violating” the Constitution in the first 100 days of the government, challenging CM Naidu to address the issue.