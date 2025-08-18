Met forecasts heavy rains in next 48 hrs

Vijayawada: A low-pressure area formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Sunday. The formation is the result of an existing upper-air cyclonic circulation in the region.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestwards. The system is likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours, with an expected landfall around the forenoon of Tuesday, crossing the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast.

In the past 24 hours, some parts of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema have already reported rainfall ranging from 2 to 4 cm. Visakhapatnam recorded 5 cm of rainfall, while Vepada in Vizianagaram received 4 cm. Tadipatri in Anantapur district received 6 cm of rain.

The Meteorological Centre has released the weather forecast for the next five days.

It said extremely heavy rain is likely on Monday at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, as well as South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, accompanied by strong winds of 50-60 kmph at isolated locations.

On August 19, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, with strong winds of 50-60 kmph at isolated places.

On August 20, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, with strong winds of 50-60 kmph at isolated places.

On August 21, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Strong winds of 50-60 kmph are expected at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.