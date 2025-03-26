Metlotsavam performed at Alipiri

Tirupati: TTD Annamacharya Project director Rajagopala Rao described trekking Alipiri footpath as a divine bliss. Under the auspices of the TTD Annamacharya Project, Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya 522nd death anniversary was celebrated on Monday morning at the Alipiri Padala mandapam.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that many dignitaries reached Tirumala along this route and blessed with divine grace of the Lord. “It is a great honour to participate in such a celebration,” he maintained.

He explained that great personalities like Sri Annamacharya and Sri Krishna Devaraya climbed the Tirumala hills with devotion and spread the glory of Srivaru throughout the world. Metlotsavam is being observed every year in a grand manner on this occasion, he added.

Artistes of the Annamacharya Project and more than 700 members of Bhajan Mandals from Andhra Pradesh climbed Tirumala singing Annamacharya Sankeertans.