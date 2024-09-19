Mexican team studies natural farming in Eluru

Eluru : The Mexican delegation led by Area Director of Government of Mexico Maria Natividad Diaz visited various natural farming fields on Wednesday at Vanguru village of Pedavegi mandal in Eluru district as part of their seven-day visit in the state to observe the APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming) model.

Agriculture researchers, technicians and farmers from Mexico are in the 9-member delegation. Renske van Grinsven, Silva De Andrade Leonardo, representatives from NOW Partners (International Philanthropist Organisation) are also there along with the Mexican team.

The delegation visited the fields of Ramachandrudu in Vanguru village where he raised Cacao and coconut crops under the natural farming method. The team observed the permanent Jeevamrutham pit arranged in his farm and the way of application of Jeevamrutham to the crops through drip irrigation system. Regional Coordinator Aruna, Director of International Cooperation Smita Jacob, Thematic Lead Suresh, District Agriculture Officer Tata Rao and District Project Manager, Eluru, Shaik Habeeb Basha accompanied the Mexican Delegation.

The representatives of the NOW Partners who accompanied the Mexican delegation were impressed in all aspects of the APCNF model. NOW Partners is looking forward to forge a long-term relationship with Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).