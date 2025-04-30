Micro-entrepreneurs from marginalised communities feel encouraged

Visakhapatnam: With an aim at equipping micro-entrepreneurs with skills and networks required to scale their businesses and become part of the corporate supply chains, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Centre of Excellence for Employment and Livelihood (CEL) organised a two-day business transformation workshop for entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam.

Close to 50 participants were selected from the CII member supply chain, industry associations, and government institutions to ensure the programme reached businesses ready for growth and integration into larger value chains.

The CII Centre of Excellence for Employment and Livelihood focuses on addressing unemployment by promoting micro-entrepreneurship among marginalised communities. Through skill development, capacity building and business training, the Centre empowers individuals to build and expand small businesses, strengthening local economies.

As part of its first project in Andhra Pradesh, CII CEL offered a Rs.25,000-worth training programme free of cost to micro-entrepreneurs, supported by the Volvo Group Trust.

Participants underwent hands-on learning through practical activities, brainstorming sessions and case studies. Expert trainers conducted sessions in Telugu and English, and participants received curated curricula, workbooks, and practical business tools. The workshop also provided opportunities to network with business owners and access the exclusive CII Entrepreneurs Development Forum for mentorship and guidance.

DVS Narayana Raju, chairman of CII Visakhapatnam, applauded the energy and dedication of entrepreneurs, highlighting that the challenges they face today lead to greater success tomorrow and stronger family bonds. He emphasised that entrepreneurs never retire but always strive to improve and grow their businesses.

He encouraged all entrepreneurs regardless of company size to dream big, visualise growth and keep moving forward, irrespective of any skill gaps.

Avinash Chilukuri, managing director and CEO, Chilukuri Healthcare Pvt Ltd, encouraged entrepreneurs and said that their true goal is to make a positive difference in society. Jeevan Jyoti Volla, director, Vivrata Industries Pvt Ltd, said that the workshop that concluded on Tuesday has been very helpful for all types of entrepreneurs, irrespective of their turnover.