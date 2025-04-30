Live
- SP leaders sound like Pak spokesmen: Yogi
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
- Stubble burning: Farmers to lose govt benefits, MSP
- 'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools
- YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
- AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam
- Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak
- Kalki Koechlin: I’ve grown up with so many different influences
- Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom
- “Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement
Micro-entrepreneurs from marginalised communities feel encouraged
- Following the training, participants will be enrolled as members of the CII Visakhapatnam Entrepreneurs Development Forum
- The entrepreneurs will receive one to two years of structured handholding and assigned mentors will guide them
Visakhapatnam: With an aim at equipping micro-entrepreneurs with skills and networks required to scale their businesses and become part of the corporate supply chains, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Centre of Excellence for Employment and Livelihood (CEL) organised a two-day business transformation workshop for entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam.
Close to 50 participants were selected from the CII member supply chain, industry associations, and government institutions to ensure the programme reached businesses ready for growth and integration into larger value chains.
The CII Centre of Excellence for Employment and Livelihood focuses on addressing unemployment by promoting micro-entrepreneurship among marginalised communities. Through skill development, capacity building and business training, the Centre empowers individuals to build and expand small businesses, strengthening local economies.
As part of its first project in Andhra Pradesh, CII CEL offered a Rs.25,000-worth training programme free of cost to micro-entrepreneurs, supported by the Volvo Group Trust.
Participants underwent hands-on learning through practical activities, brainstorming sessions and case studies. Expert trainers conducted sessions in Telugu and English, and participants received curated curricula, workbooks, and practical business tools. The workshop also provided opportunities to network with business owners and access the exclusive CII Entrepreneurs Development Forum for mentorship and guidance.
DVS Narayana Raju, chairman of CII Visakhapatnam, applauded the energy and dedication of entrepreneurs, highlighting that the challenges they face today lead to greater success tomorrow and stronger family bonds. He emphasised that entrepreneurs never retire but always strive to improve and grow their businesses.
He encouraged all entrepreneurs regardless of company size to dream big, visualise growth and keep moving forward, irrespective of any skill gaps.
Avinash Chilukuri, managing director and CEO, Chilukuri Healthcare Pvt Ltd, encouraged entrepreneurs and said that their true goal is to make a positive difference in society. Jeevan Jyoti Volla, director, Vivrata Industries Pvt Ltd, said that the workshop that concluded on Tuesday has been very helpful for all types of entrepreneurs, irrespective of their turnover.