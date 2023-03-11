Micro-observers told to strictly implement rules

District Collector S Nagalakshmi has called upon micro-observers to strictly implement the rules with no scope for partisan attitude during the MLC elections. Addressing the micro-observers training programme at the local ZP hall, She asked micro-observers to be vigilant and function on apolitical lines. If they face any problem they should discuss it with the presiding officer and solve the problem on the spot.





They should reach the polling centres much before 7 am on March 13 for the MLC elections and participate in pre-poll exercises. In case of any untoward incident the micro-observer's report to the Election Commission is crucial as their report will be the basis to take a final call on the issue. The EC of course will be observing everything through webcasting. Any leniency at the polling booths by the observers wilk be viewed seriously. DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, DIC GM Nagaraja Rao and the micro-observers participated.



