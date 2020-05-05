Migrant Labourers protest continues in Tirupati

Tirupati: Migrant labourers working in Auto Nagar and also in the industries located in Renigunta mandal staged a protest at Tahsildar Office, Renigunta on Tuesday demanding the transport facilities to return to their native places.



The workers have came from various localities for registration of their names as requested by the government for providing facilities to return to their respective states. They were enraged as no one in the office responded to them. They resorted to dharna led by CITU leaders including mandal president Narasimha Reddy.

The migrant labourers lamented that with the managements are not paying salaries and they are on the verge of starvation. They criticised the apathy of the authorities in responding to the request of migrant labourers. Narasimha Reddy demanded the revenue authorities to arrange food for the migrant labourers till they are sent back to their native places.

An official later told the workers that the registration was stopped and would resume after a few days. He also assured to arrange food to the migrant labourers, ending the dharna.