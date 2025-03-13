Millet sisters take part in a host of programmes

Anakapalli: The skills learnt at various Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programmes facilitated by NABARD were highlighted by a number of women entrepreneurs who came together to celebrate Women’s Day on Wednesday in Anakapalli district. Organised by Sarada Valley Development Samiti (SVDS) at Thummapala, the celebrations saw felicitation of millet sisters, women professionals belonging to diverse backgrounds, among others.

Millet-based cooking contest followed by yoga asana demonstrations and a host of games were organised to mark the occasion led by SVDS secretary Karri Jogi Naidu. Winners of various contests received prizes on the occasion.

Participating in the programme as chief guest, general manager of NABARD AP regional office KVS Prasad encouraged the women to ensure that they get empowered with entrepreneurial skills and focus on improving their living standards by enhancing their source of income. He mentioned that there was no field left unexplored by women and that their presence in the workforce has witnessed an increasing trend.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Welfare Department, Anakapalli L Sujatha highlighted child rights and exhorted communities to refrain from performing child marriages.

Addressing the gathering, social development professional Vesavila Achalla motivated the millet sisters to work towards improving their survival skills and be independent while carrying out their day-to-day activities.

Principal Scientist of RARS, Anakapalli Adilakahmi recalled how the presence of women in the agricultural sector and allied departments has seen remarkable a rise. She emphasised that women hardly shy away from carrying out laborious tasks. Chief of Bureau of The Hans India, Visakhapatnam Rani Devalla, who attended as a special guest, encouraged the millet sisters to focus on capacity building, product diversification and building effective marketing strategies to expand their reach.

District development manager of NABARD GR Samanth Kumar, advocate Kusuma, nutritionist Vimala, among others, spoke.