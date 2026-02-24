Eatala slams govt over poor state of 2BHK houses in Nagarkurnool

BJP MP Eatela Rajender has once again raised concerns over the poor state of double-bedroom houses in Muraripalli, Nagarkurnool district, during his fifth visit to the site.

Speaking to residents on Monday, Rajender expressed disappointment that despite repeated appeals, officials have failed to respond. He pointed out that the houses lack electricity, drainage systems, drinking water supply, and proper transport facilities. He also noted that lifts remain non-functional and several civil works are still pending, making the houses unsuitable for living.

“Though houses have been allotted, residents are facing severe hardships as basic amenities are missing. This is not just negligence but a denial of dignity to the beneficiaries,” Rajender said.

He demanded that the government resolve these issues within a week, warning that otherwise he and his party would be prepared for direct action. He assured the residents that he would stand by them until the problems were resolved.

Rajender’s visit underscored the growing frustration among beneficiaries of the housing scheme, who continue to struggle due to incomplete infrastructure. He reiterated that the government must act swiftly to ensure the houses are livable and fulfil the promise of providing secure housing to the poor.