Police seize counterfeit SKF bearings in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The police conducted raids at various shops in Ranigunj and seized a large quantity of fake bearings. Following a complaint from SKF Bearings, the Mahankali police carried out simultaneous searches at three establishments.

Police seized 1,987 counterfeit bearings, along with 2,780 fake packaging materials of SKF label on Monday. The police arrested three people in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Surender, Manmohan and Jaiswal. According to police, two of the shops, SV Tool and Bearing and Bearing International, were located in Ganji Complex in Ranigunj, while A2Z Machinery Store was in Secunderabad.

Police said the counterfeit SKF Bearings were sold to customers at these shops. The incident came to light when customers raised complaints with the company regarding the product quality. Following an internal assessment, the firm filed a complaint with the police.