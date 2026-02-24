  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Police seize counterfeit SKF bearings in Secunderabad

  • Created On:  24 Feb 2026 10:25 AM IST
Police seize counterfeit SKF bearings in Secunderabad
X

Hyderabad: The police conducted raids at various shops in Ranigunj and seized a large quantity of fake bearings. Following a complaint from SKF Bearings, the Mahankali police carried out simultaneous searches at three establishments.

Police seized 1,987 counterfeit bearings, along with 2,780 fake packaging materials of SKF label on Monday. The police arrested three people in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Surender, Manmohan and Jaiswal. According to police, two of the shops, SV Tool and Bearing and Bearing International, were located in Ganji Complex in Ranigunj, while A2Z Machinery Store was in Secunderabad.

Police said the counterfeit SKF Bearings were sold to customers at these shops. The incident came to light when customers raised complaints with the company regarding the product quality. Following an internal assessment, the firm filed a complaint with the police.

Tags

Fake SKF bearingsCounterfeit goods raidRanigunjduplicate machinery partsArrestsConsumer safety and brand protection
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Engine Glitch Prompts Full Emergency On SpiceJet Delhi–Leh Flight; Aircraft Returns Safely

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 operating flight SG121 from Delhi to Leh declared a full emergency after an engine malfunction and returned safely to the capital with around 150 passengers onboard.

Engine Glitch Prompts Full Emergency On SpiceJet Delhi–Leh Flight; Aircraft Returns Safely

National News

More
Share it
X