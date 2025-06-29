  • Menu
Min Bharath distributes CMRF cheques

Kurnool: In a humanitarian outreach, Industries Minister TG Bharath distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth over Rs 5 lakh to nine beneficiaries, facing medical and financial emergencies, at his office in Kurnool on Saturday.

Minister Bharath claimed that the government is committed to support the poor and distressed through the CMRF, a crucial support system initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Among the beneficiaries, G Raju got Rs 28,000; N Girija Bai got Rs 55,000; S Balayya Rs 41,300; M Lakshmidevi Rs 66,461; P Rajesh Kumar Rs 35,000; V Subrahmanyam Rs 30,786; G Sunil Kumar Reddy Rs 1,31,655; Reshma Anjum Rs 83,826; and Kasetti Madhavi got Rs 32,255.

