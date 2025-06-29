Live
- Leopard sightings and attacks trigger panic in TN's Coimbatore; monitoring intensifies
- Karnataka govt directs action against app-based, other auto-rickshaws for overcharging in Bengaluru
- Subhash terms Jagan’s ‘recall’ campaign as ‘absurd
- Narayana vows safe drinking water across all civic bodies
- 9 go missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi, very heavy rain alert issued in parts of Uttarakhand
- Police conduct surprise inspections in Nandyal dist
- Iran reopens central, western airspace to international transit flights
- 9 of top 10 most valued firms add Rs 2.34 lakh crore in market cap this week
- TMC must be thrown out, only then peace can return to Bengal: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
- BJP leaders meet Munneru displaced persons
Min Bharath distributes CMRF cheques
Highlights
In a humanitarian outreach, Industries Minister TG Bharath distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth over Rs 5 lakh to nine beneficiaries, facing medical and financial emergencies, at his office in Kurnool on Saturday.
Kurnool: In a humanitarian outreach, Industries Minister TG Bharath distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth over Rs 5 lakh to nine beneficiaries, facing medical and financial emergencies, at his office in Kurnool on Saturday.
Minister Bharath claimed that the government is committed to support the poor and distressed through the CMRF, a crucial support system initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Among the beneficiaries, G Raju got Rs 28,000; N Girija Bai got Rs 55,000; S Balayya Rs 41,300; M Lakshmidevi Rs 66,461; P Rajesh Kumar Rs 35,000; V Subrahmanyam Rs 30,786; G Sunil Kumar Reddy Rs 1,31,655; Reshma Anjum Rs 83,826; and Kasetti Madhavi got Rs 32,255.
Next Story