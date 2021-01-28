Minister Anil Kumar Yadav expresses confidence over victory in Panchayat elections

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was incensed that Chandrababu who has no guts to field candidates in the elections is doing dirty politics with the support of State Election Commission. The minister congratulated Nandyal parliament constituency MLA for striving hard for the victory of Vijaya Dairy Director and Chairman with a huge majority.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has said that the YSRCP will be in grab majority seats in the upcoming panchayat elections. The minister challenged the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh and other parties to win at least 25 per cent of the panchayats in the elections.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has made it clear that the welfare schemes provided by the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the people are a testament to his success in tomorrow's elections. He said he had no objection to the TDP going for elections with the help of media channels. The minister said only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could break the record and create history in elections.