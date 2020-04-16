Minister Anil Kumar Yadav slams Chandrababu, says TDP will pay the price for defaming govt

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is thinking ahead of times, TDP and vested interests are putting spokes into the welfare schemes that immensely benefit weaker sections and the opposition TDP has to pay a heavy price for such retrograde approach.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a vision and wanted the children of weaker sections to have an equal opportunity in the competitive world by introducing English medium from primary school level.

TDP and vested interests with arrogance have run a campaign against the scheme through their children and grandchildren are studying in English medium had objected to the introduction of English medium in government-run schools.

The weaker sections will teach a fitting lesson to TDP in the upcoming elections. TDP is playing its old game of politicising every issue with leadership staying in quarantine in the neighbouring state.

The former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has not answered the three questions raised by the MP Vijayasai Reddy. Several doubts are being raised on this letter issue and it would be disclosed if Ramesh Kumar is answerable to the doubts raised on the person behind drafting the letter and through which email id IP the letter has been sent?

TDP which is at the forefront in politicizing the issues has lost its complete values when allegations made against the government on hiding the COVID-19 cases. Minister challenged Naidu to provide evidence to prove his allegations and questioned why would government indeed do such things? A national media channel has accorded the Andhra Pradesh government with the most successful state in Lockdown in India. That is the level of efforts put by the Chief Minister and the state government in fighting against the COVID-19.