Minister Anita stresses on modernisation of fire services

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha conducted a review meeting with officials of home and fire services departments at theAP secretariat on Monday and discussed the steps to be taken to strengthen the department.

She instructed the state fire services department to take measures for modernisation of fire services department with the 15th Finance Commission grants in the state.

Principal secretary, Home department Harish Kumar Gupta, DG, fire services Sankabatra Bagchi and other officials attended the review meeting.

She assured officials that the State government will extend full cooperation to the fire services department to face the disasters, fire accidents, cyclones, floods and other calamities.

She discussed construction of office buildings for the fire department, procurement of fire engines and other requirements needed by the fire services department to combat the disasters and calamities.

She suggested fire services department officials prepare an action plan for modernization of the department and their services in the next five years. She assured the government will provide funds for the emergency needs of the department and extend all kinds of cooperation.