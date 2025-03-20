Minister assures conducive ecosystem for MSMEs’ growth

Visakhapatnam: The State government is focusing on hand-holding MSMEs by creating a conducive ecosystem through initiatives such as Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), said Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, organised a one-day interactive workshop here on Wednesday.

The workshop was organised with an aim to discuss the challenges, opportunities and strategies for growth of the MSME sector.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the MSMEs are the key factor for employment generation and economic growth. He pointed out that the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document contains 10 key guiding principles to improve the MSME sector. Srinivas mentioned that the State maintains 1st position in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), which represents a favourable environment for the industrial sector.

Andhra Pradesh would play a key role in helping the Centre realise the goals of Viksit Bharat-2047, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation Tammireddy Siva Sankara Rao assured that the government would support export-led growth through dedicated policy and simplified regulatory framework.

Senior Advisor, NITI AAYOG Sanjeeth Singh lauded the clinical approach of Andhra Pradesh in adopting technology into governance since 2001, for better delivery of citizen-centric services.

He opined that the entrepreneurs from AP have carved a niche with innovative businesses and succeeded in generating visibility across the globe. He said that innovation, skilling, export promotion and better financial linkages would enable MSMEs from the State to access untapped markets.

CEO of Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation Vishwa M stated that the government has been building a comprehensive system to identify, handhold and promote MSMEs.

He assured the entrepreneurs that the interactive workshop is one of the channels to assess, design, plan and execute counter measures to resolve issues. He further stated that the workshop marks a pivotal step in empowering MSMEs in the State.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, AP Food Processing Society Sekhar Babu Geddam briefed the initiatives of the government in creating a conducive Industrial Ecosystem.

The event witnessed participation from 200 plus MSMEs underlining diverse sectoral representation. The workshop served as a platform for the MSMEs to interact with the government and the industry for the betterment of the regulatory frameworks and support systems.