Minister assures works will be completed before deadline

Vijayawada: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment BC Janardhan Reddy has said the long pending dream of the people of Machilipatnam will be fulfilled with the construction of the port. He said 30 percent works are completed and the remaining works will be completed soon.

Janardhan Reddy along with Excise and Prohibition Minister Kollu Ravindra inspected Machilipatnam port construction works on Monday. Briefing the media, Janardhan Reddy said all permissions were granted for the construction of port and instructions were given to the contractors to complete the works within the stipulated time. He said Machilipatnam port will be the centre for the seaports of Andhra Pradesh and very near to capital Amaravati and located in strategic position.