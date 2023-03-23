  • Menu
Minister attends Ugadi celebrations
MAUD Minister Audimulapu Suresh being felicitated by district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Joint Collector Abhishikt Kishore as part of Ugadi Celebrations in Ongole on Wednesday


Apart from the celebrations in various temples in the town, district-level Ugadi celebrations were held at Police Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole on Wednesday.

Ongole (Prakasam district): Apart from the celebrations in various temples in the town, district-level Ugadi celebrations were held at Police Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole on Wednesday. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Bapatla district Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Advisor to the State government on Social Justice Jupudi Prabhakar Rao and other dignitaries participated in the celebrations. Poets read out poems welcoming the Shobhakruth Telugu New Year and pundits read Panchangam, explaining future and fortune of the people.
