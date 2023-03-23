Minister attends Ugadi celebrations

Apart from the celebrations in various temples in the town, district-level Ugadi celebrations were held at Police Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole on Wednesday. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Bapatla district Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Advisor to the State government on Social Justice Jupudi Prabhakar Rao and other dignitaries participated in the celebrations. Poets read out poems welcoming the Shobhakruth Telugu New Year and pundits read Panchangam, explaining future and fortune of the people.