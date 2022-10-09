Minister Audimulapu Suresh elected Fellow of IETE

Ongole: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh has been elected as the Fellow of the prestigious Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, which is headquartered at New Delhi.

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) is India's leading recognised professional society devoted to the advancement of science and technology of Electronics, Telecommunication & IT.

It is founded in 1953 and is recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) and also notified as an educational institution of national eminence by the Government of India.

It is also the national apex professional body of Electronics and Telecommunication, Computer Science and IT Professionals that serves more than 1,25,000 members through its 63 centres, spread all over India and abroad. The institution provides leadership in scientific and technical areas of direct importance to the national development and economy.

Dr Suresh, studied civil engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka and served as the Chief Accounts Officer in Indian Railways. Though he is busy in serving public as an MLA, he continued research and acquired Ph.D. in computer science engineering, recently. With his vast experience as an engineer, academician and public servant, Suresh is instrumental in implementing the ideology of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a facelift to the government schools and introduce revolutionary changes in education system.

The IETE, which also publishes three journals for its members, namely IETE Journal of Research, Journal of Education and IETE Technical Review, requested the privilege of the support from Dr Suresh, as its Fellow.

The institute attached the Minister to its Vijayawada centre and solicited his participation and involvement in its activities for the sustainable growth.