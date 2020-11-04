Minister Avanthi Srinivas inaugurates mini stadium in Ongole, says priority will be given to sports

Andhra Pradesh ministers Muttamsetti Srinivas and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated mini stadium and shopping complex in Ongole constructed at a cost of Rs. 4 crore 30 lakh. State Tourism, Culture and Youth Development Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said sports complexes were under construction in 109 areas of the state, of which 36 centers had been completed. He said Rs 2 crore was given to sportspersons under incentives last year under YSR sports incentives.



Incentives were given to players who showed talent in national and international sports. He said CM YS Jagan is taking steps to promote talented players at the village level everywhere. Their government's goal is to promote sports without resorting to corruption. He said the government was working in good faith to promote sports as well as sports associations beyond politics and taking steps to provide adequate facilities in sports schools. "The YSR Sports School in Kadapa has been selected for the incentives offered by the Central Government at the national level," Minister said.

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas urged parents in the state to co-operate in educating their children in a way that promotes sports. Ministers distributed sewing machines to women on the occasion. Ministers and officials then played shuttle for a while on the newly built shuttle court in the stadium to cheer the players.