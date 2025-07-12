Minister counters YSRCP’s ‘misleading campaign’

Kondapi: SocialWelfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy strongly criticised YSRCP leaders for spreading ‘falsehoods’ under the guise of public meetings, responding to statements made at a YSRCP gathering in Kondapi on Friday.

In a press statement, Minister Swamy accused YSRCP leaders of continuing their ‘shameless lies’ despite public rejection in recent elections. He claimed the current coalition government has achieved more development and welfare in one year than YSRCP accomplished in five years. He said that unlike Jagan’s deceptive practices, the coalition government is implementing all poll promises despite the state’s financial difficulties.

The Minister launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling his ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme ‘nine deceptions.’ He predicted YSRCP would join the list of parties that disappear from state politics after the 2029 elections. Swamy also targeted YSRCP Kondapi in-charge Adimulapu Suresh, referencing his previous electoral defeats and constituency changes. Suresh has already switched three constituencies. Where will he flee next time, he questioned. He criticised Roja for remaining silent on attacks against women during YSRCP’s tenure, while now making senseless statements after her defeat.

Dr Swamy claimed that the entire Kondapi constituency is progressing rapidly under coalition rule, with residents living peacefully. He asserted there is no place for YSRCP’s politics or rowdy elements in the region.