Minister donates medical equipment to Owk government hospital

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district) : In a significant move to enhance healthcare services, Minister for Roads & Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy has donated advanced medical equipment worth Rs 25 lakh to Owk Government Hospital from his personal funds. He formally handed over the equipment during a distribution event at the hospital on Wednesday.

During the event, Minister Janardhan Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the improved medical services at Owk Government Hospital, stating that the facility is now providing corporate-level healthcare. He urged medical staff to continue their dedicated efforts to further elevate the hospital’s reputation.

The Minister’s contribution comes as part of his commitment to improving healthcare services in the region. During a previous visit to the hospital, doctors had highlighted shortage of essential medical equipment, prompting the Minister to take immediate action. Within just a month, he fulfilled his promise by personally funding the procurement of advanced medical devices.

The donated equipment includes, OT table and lighting machine, radiography machine, ECG machines, wheelchairs and dental X-ray unit worth Rs 18 lakh. In addition, Janardhan Reddy assured to fund for the repair of the hospital’s RO plant to ensure clean water supply for patients.

Responding to previous requests from hospital authorities, Janardhan Reddy also arranged for government funding to procure Complete Blood Check Mission (CBM) equipment, anaesthesia machines, and CCTV cameras, which were distributed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Janardhan Reddy emphasised the importance of timely and efficient healthcare services. He reminded the medical staff that their true success lies in providing satisfactory treatment to patients.

He also warned that any negligence in patient care would not be tolerated.

He reaffirmed his commitment for upgrading Owk Government Hospital further, assuring that any additional requirements brought to his attention would be addressed promptly.