Minister Durgesh launches Mid-Day Meal programme

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh launched the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme at the Modern Roof Government Junior College for girls in Nidadavolu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Durgesh said the coalition government’s commitment to bringing revolutionary changes in education and ensuring that every talented student has the opportunity to excel.

He explained the objectives of the state’s Sankalp 2025 initiative, highlighting its focus on inclusive and quality education. While underlining the importance of English-medium education for employment, he stressed the necessity of preserving and learning the mother tongue, Telugu. He added that the state government had decided to issue all official orders in Telugu to promote the language.

District collector P Prasanthi shared insights on the steps taken to digitise education, including the provision of IIT study material and digital teaching resources for government school students.

Several dignitaries, including Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita, DSEO K. Vasudeva Rao, District Vocational Education Officer JVSS Subrahmanyam, Municipal Chairman Bhupati Adinarayana, and former MLA Burugupalli Sesharao, also spoke.