Minister Durgesh urged not to impose entry fees on tourists at beaches

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) submitted a request to the Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, on Thursday urging him not to impose entry fees on tourists at beaches such as Suryalanka, Ramavaram, Rishikonda, Kakinada, Mypadu, and others. They also called for the elimination of parking fees for visitors.

While they praised the state government for its efforts to make the region more tourist-friendly, they argued that charging fees for beach access contradicts the purpose of attracting visitors seeking entertainment.

Reports indicate that the state government is considering the introduction of entry and parking fees at the aforementioned beaches.

The DYFI leaders appealed for the government’s commitment to developing and maintaining tourist centres and providing employment opportunities for youth in those areas. They pointed out that successive governments have neglected these tourist attractions, despite their ability to draw visitors. The memorandum was submitted by MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, along with DYFI leaders G Ramanna, Y Ramu, and KV Pitchaiah.